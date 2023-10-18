Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Dalaay Young Shrieks with joy as she receives freshly pickled salmon at the Elders and Youth Conference in Anchorage. Monday, October 17, 2023. (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Breaking up is hard to do in Anchorage’s tight and expensive rental market. Plus, The state is hoping to encourage new oil and gas development in Cook Inlet by changing how they collect royalties. And, Alaska Native youth learn to filet and cube salmon at the Elders and Youth conference.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra, Wesley Early, and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage

Sunni Bean in Bethel

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Riley Board in Kenai

Angela Denning in Petersburg

Sage Smiley in Wrangell

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.