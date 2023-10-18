Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Breaking up is hard to do in Anchorage’s tight and expensive rental market. Plus, The state is hoping to encourage new oil and gas development in Cook Inlet by changing how they collect royalties. And, Alaska Native youth learn to filet and cube salmon at the Elders and Youth conference.
Reports tonight from:
Rachel Cassandra, Wesley Early, and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage
Sunni Bean in Bethel
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Riley Board in Kenai
Angela Denning in Petersburg
Sage Smiley in Wrangell
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.