Talk of Alaska: AFN’s 2023 convention

The 2022 Alaska Federation of Natives conference was held in Anchorage in October. Photographed Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Elyssa Loughlin/Alaska Public Media)

Every year, the Alaska Federation of Natives brings thousands of Alaska Native and other indigenous people together for the largest gathering of its kind in North America. It’s a mix of business, education, policy, culture, festive dancing and an exhibit hall that features a stunning array of incredible art. Whether you are Alaska Native or not, you are welcome to attend. It’s a great opportunity to learn about the First people of Alaska and how they have not only survived rapid change, but have thrived within that change. We learn more about the areas of discussion this year and ask about a federal lawsuit that AFN joined against the State of Alaska on this Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

Ana Hoffman – Alaska Federation of Natives Co-chair, President and CEO, Bethel Native Corporation

Nicole Borromeo – Executive Vice President and General Counsel, Alaska Federation of Natives



