Five members of the swing band Big Bad Voodoo Daddy played with and offered critiques to the Service High Jazz Band at a performance on Friday, Oct. 13. (Mike Nederbrock/Anchorage School District)

The Service High School jazz band hosted some special guests on Friday in Anchorage. Five members of the swing band Big Bad Voodoo Daddy showed up to jam — and offer a few pointers — with the 9 a.m. jazz band class. It was a warm up for a performance Big Bad Voodoo Daddy had over the weekend at the Atwood Concert Hall in downtown Anchorage.

Listen here:

Five members of the swing band Big Bad Voodoo Daddy perform for an audience of Service High School students on Oct. 13, 2023. (Mike Nederbrock/Anchorage School District)