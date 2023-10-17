Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, October 17, 2023

By
Tim Rockey, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
Men in boats sit on a river in Bethel.
Search and rescue volunteers from Akiachak and Bethel raft up to drag Church Slough on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. (Evan Erickson / KYUK)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

A new report examines the factors contributing to Alaska’s labor shortage. Plus, restoration begins on a Russian Orthodox Church that’s the oldest building in Anchorage. And, a documentary about a teenage whaler premieres in Anchorage tomorrow.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Casey Grove and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage

Evan Erickson in Bethel

Robert Woolsey in Sitka

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487. Read more about Tim here

Previous articleAlaska ski guide’s new book, ‘The Avalanche Factor,’ aims to improve education on snow slides

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR