Hometown, Alaska: History and mystery in Alaska

What are some of the best mysteries, cold cases and tales of intrigue in our state? On this episode of Hometown, Alaska, host Dave Waldron digs into them with Anchorage writer and historian David Reamer. Hear stories about predictions of death to mysterious objects in the sky and maybe even learn about one that some of Alaska’s longest residents have never heard.
Dave Waldron began his radio career in 2000 as a volunteer DJ at UAA’s radio station KRUA 88.1, where he hosted a weekend music show. In 2004 he was hired as the station’s music director, and held the position until his graduation in 2007. He was hired by Alaska Public Media in 2008 and since then has worked as an audio engineer, editor, and producer. He currently runs his own small business AK Audio Pro, and is a host of Alaska Public Media’s Hometown, Alaska.