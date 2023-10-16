Alaska News Nightly: Monday, October 16, 2023

Workers are preparing to removing the old bell tower from the c.1870 Old St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Church. (Shiri Segal/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

A resolution calling for congressional protections for subsistence fishing is up for consideration at the Alaska Federation of Natives convention. Plus, thawing permafrost could have dramatic impacts for Alaska. And, Anchorage officials say they are more prepared for snow this year.

Reports tonight from:

Michael Fanelli, Kavitha George, Jeremy Hsieh, Chris Klint, Rhonda McBride and Tim Rockey in Anchorage

Anna Canny in Juneau

Angela Denning in Petersburg

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.