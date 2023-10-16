Alaska News Nightly: Monday, October 16, 2023

By
Tim Rockey, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
Workers are preparing to remove the old bell tower from the c.1870 Old St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Church as the sun rises on Friday morning October 13, 2023
Workers are preparing to removing the old bell tower from the c.1870 Old St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Church. (Shiri Segal/Alaska Public Media)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

A resolution calling for congressional protections for subsistence fishing is up for consideration at the Alaska Federation of Natives convention. Plus, thawing permafrost could have dramatic impacts for Alaska. And, Anchorage officials say they are more prepared for snow this year.

Reports tonight from:

Michael Fanelli, Kavitha George, Jeremy Hsieh, Chris Klint, Rhonda McBride and Tim Rockey in Anchorage

Anna Canny in Juneau

Angela Denning in Petersburg

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487. Read more about Tim here

