Alaska News Nightly: Friday, October 13, 2023

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
The Alaska Federation of Natives joins a lawsuit against the state over management of the Kuskokwim River. Plus, Typhoon Merbok accelerated the erosion of sand dunes in Hooper Bay, impacting subsistence gathering. And, artists and activists gather in Fairbanks to express Indigenous grief over climate change.
Reports tonight from:
Casey Grove and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage
Francisco Martínezcuello in Bethel
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Emily Schwing in Hooper Bay
Katie Anastas in Juneau
Riley Board in Kenai
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.