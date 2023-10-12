Outdoor Explorer: The Chugach Park Fund

The Chugach State Park Prospect Heights sign in Anchorage, Alaska on December 3, 2019. (Photo by Joey Mendolia/Alaska Public Media)

On this episode of Outdoor Explorer we’re joined by Haley Johnston, the co-chair of the Chugach Park Fund’s Citizens Advisory Board. The Chugach Park Fund was established in 2016 under the umbrella of The Alaska Community Foundation and since that time has been a critical part of improving trails, signs and facilities in Chugach State Park. Haley fills us in on past, present and future projects.

HOST: Lisa Keller



GUEST: Haley Johnston



LINK:

Chugach State Park – Citizens Advisory Board Facebook

The Alaska Community Foundation – Chugach Park Fund

