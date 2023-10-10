Talk of Alaska: The rise in book challenges

Homer’s Library Advisory Board listened to testimony on over 50 contested children’s books on Nov. 15, 2022. (Desiree Hagen/KBBI)

The rise in challenges to books in school and public libraries has grown rapidly in recent years. Efforts to censor certain topics in reading material is not new. Attempts have appeared periodically throughout history, but the American Library Association saw a 70% increase in book ban requests in 2022. We discuss what’s driving the latest spike in demands for book removals and who should decide on this Talk of Alaska.

LISTEN:

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Dave Berry – Director, Homer Public Library

Janel Gagnon – Former librarian with the Mat-Su Borough School District, former president of Friends of the Palmer Public Library



PARTICIPATE:

Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).

Post your comment during or after the live broadcast on social media (Comments may be read on air).

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, October 10 at 10 a.m. on Alaska public radio stations statewide.