Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
The state is making progress processing food assistance applications, but some Alaskans still face months-long waits. Plus, a year after Typhoon Merbok, families on Alaska’s west coast are still struggling to find housing. And, a Fairbanks writer’s work about salt gets national recognition.
Reports tonight from:
Rachel Cassandra and Tim Rockey in Anchorage
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Dan Bross and Robyne in Fairbanks
Emily Schwing in Hooper Bay
Riley Board in Kenai
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.