The Niĝilax restoration project | Alaska Insight

The design of a traditional large skin-on-frame boat used by the Unangax people was thought to be lost after Russian colonizers destroyed the last remaining examples in the 1800’s, but after decades of work, the design of the niĝilax has been restored. Now, the recreated boats are touching Alaskan waters for the first time in over 200 years. To discuss the process and significance of the restoration, host Lori Townsend is joined by Ethan Petticrew, an Unangax dance instructor, teacher, and Executive Director of Cook Inlet Head Start, as well as Marc Daniels, the boat builder who facilitated the restoration project.

This Week’s Headlines:

Related: