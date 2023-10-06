State of Art: Reflect on the eventful life of Senator Ted Stevens with ‘Uncle Ted’

Dan Morrison portrays Senator Ted Stevens in the one-man play “Uncle Ted.” (Elyssa Loughlin)

This week on State of Art we’re discussing Cyrano’s Theater Company’s current production of “Uncle Ted.” The one-man show depicts the life of Ted Stevens who served as a U.S. senator for Alaska from 1968 to 2009 and had its world premier last month. The play was written by Alaska State Senator Gary Stevens (unrelated) and is directed by Kalli Randall. We’re joined by Randall and visiting actor Dan Morrison to find out more.

