State of Art: Reflect on the eventful life of Senator Ted Stevens with ‘Uncle Ted’

This week on State of Art we’re discussing Cyrano’s Theater Company’s current production of “Uncle Ted.” The one-man show depicts the life of Ted Stevens who served as a U.S. senator for Alaska from 1968 to 2009 and had its world premier last month. The play was written by Alaska State Senator Gary Stevens (unrelated) and is directed by Kalli Randall. We’re joined by Randall and visiting actor Dan Morrison to find out more.
Ammon Swenson is Alaska Public Media’s Audio Media Content Producer. He was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from UAA in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and integrated media. He’s previously worked for KRUA radio, the Anchorage Press, and The Northern Light.