Alaska News Nightly: Friday, October 6, 2023

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
Homeless Anchorage residents wait on shelter options as the city clears a large camp. Plus, the state health department is changing how it handles Medicaid renewals. And, Kenai Peninsula artists present their work at a judged, biennial art show.
Reports tonight from:
Rachel Cassandra, Jeremy Hsieh and Tim Rockey in Anchorage
Jamie Diep in Homer
Hunter Morrison in Kenai
Robert Woolsey in Sitka
Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.
Sage Smiley in Wrangell
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.