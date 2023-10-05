Outdoor Explorer: Hear what the Nordic Skiing Association of Anchorage has planned for the upcoming season

Our guest on this episode of Outdoor Explorer is Kikkan Randall, executive director of the Nordic Skiing Association of Anchorage. She last spoke with host Lisa Keller two years ago when Randall had first taken the helm of NSAA.

Randall had recently returned from living in British Columbia and she was active on Olympic committees, the non-profit Fast and Female, and ACTIV Against Cancer, a Norwegian organization dedicated to ensuring that physical activity becomes part of standard cancer treatment. Since then, she has steered NSAA through the pandemic and is dreaming big about the future of the organization that shaped not only her competitive career, but also Anchorage as a Nordic ski town.

In January, NSAA is celebrating 60 years. The conversation is wide-ranging, from the programs and events NSAA has planned for the upcoming ski season, to the impacts of climate change on snow, to volunteer and employment opportunities, and present and future projects.

HOST: Lisa Keller



GUEST: Kikkan Randall, Executive Director of the Nordic Ski Association of Anchorage



LINKS:

Nordic Skiing Association of Anchorage website

NSAA 60th Anniversary events

NSAA Facebook

NSAA Instagram