Hometown, Alaska: Indigenous heritage in modern music

The Alaska Federation of Natives annual convention is only a few weeks away and there will be plenty of speakers, crafts and traditional music. But what about contemporary music? On this episode of Hometown, Alaska we have two very different in-studio performances from some up-and-coming Alaska Native musicians. Join host Dave Waldron as he speaks with hip-hop duo Brother Buffalo and singer-songwriter Witty Youngman about their music and how their heritage influences their art.

HOST: Dave Waldron



GUESTS:

Garrett and Jake Swenson, Brother Buffalo

Witty Youngman, singer-songwriter



