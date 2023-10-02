Hometown, Alaska: Indigenous heritage in modern music

The Alaska Federation of Natives annual convention is only a few weeks away and there will be plenty of speakers, crafts and traditional music. But what about contemporary music? On this episode of Hometown, Alaska we have two very different in-studio performances from some up-and-coming Alaska Native musicians. Join host Dave Waldron as he speaks with hip-hop duo Brother Buffalo and singer-songwriter Witty Youngman about their music and how their heritage influences their art.
HOST: Dave Waldron
GUESTS:
Garrett and Jake Swenson, Brother Buffalo
Witty Youngman, singer-songwriter
LINKS:
Brother Buffalo Instagram
Brother Buffalo Spotify
Witty Youngman Instagram
Witty Youngman Facebook
Witty Youngman Website
ALSO FEATURED: State of Art: Celebrate local literature with Alaska Book Week