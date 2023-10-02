Former Anchorage police officer arrested on sexual assault charges

A former Anchorage police officer has been arrested on sexual assault charges.

Anchorage police officials announced Monday that 33-year-old Scott Boneta was arrested Sunday after officers were told about a sexual assault that occurred last December. They said detectives immediately began an investigation.

Scott Boneta was arrested on Oct. 1, 2023 for sexual assault. (Anchorage Police Department)

Boneta had resigned from the Anchorage Police Department just days before, on Thursday.

He started working for the department in December 2019, and was assigned to the patrol division.

According to charging documents, Boneta also illegally used a statewide computer database to get information on several people, including a man he believed was in a relationship with the woman he’s accused of assaulting.

The charges describe Boneta as speaking “disjointedly and illogically” when interviewed by officers. He also told officers he had “powers” and “spoke of Illuminati, Freemasons and Wiccans,” charges say.

Boneta is charged with sexual assault, stalking, burglary and multiple counts of illegally accessing a computer. Police say Boneta was not on duty during the incidents that led to the sexual assault, burglary or stalking charges.

In a statement Monday, Anchorage Police Chief Michael Kerle said Boneta’s actions do not reflect “the high standard and values of the law enforcement profession.”

“We have zero tolerance for any criminal or inappropriate conduct by our officers, and we hold them accountable for their actions,” he said.

Boneta was in custody Monday at the Anchorage Correctional Complex. Police say this is an ongoing investigation and there may be other victims. They’ve asked anyone with information to call police dispatch at 311.