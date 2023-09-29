Indigenous Peoples Day Celebration – Oct. 9

Indigenous Peoples Day honors and respects the Indigenous Peoples who have lived, thrived and survived on homelands for 10,000 years! Join Alaska Public Media, Alaska Pacific University, Molly of Denali and community organizations for an Indigenous Peoples Day Celebration on Monday, October 9, from 12 to 2 p.m. (doors open at 11 a.m.) at Moseley Sports Center on the Alaska Pacific University campus. Plus, there will be a special appearance by Molly of Denali and an opportunity for fans to meet and take photos with her. For more information, visit the Alaska Pacific University Facebook event.

PRICE: Free

WHEN: Monday, October 9, from 12 to 2 p.m. (doors open at 11 a.m.)

WHERE: Moseley Sports Center on the Alaska Pacific University campus (4400 University Dr. in Anchorage)

MORE INFORMATION: Alaska Pacific University Facebook event