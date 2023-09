A local food hub has spouted Port Lions on Kodiak Island, bringing with it increased food security. The archipelago is now home to six community and tribally owned farms. The idea is to connect the island through locally grown food, and it could be a model of food security for other parts of rural Alaska. Kirsten Dobroth from KMXT brings this story.

