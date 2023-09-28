Revak stepping down as Peltola’s state director

Josh Revak says he’s leaving Rep. Peltola’s office to pursue unspecified “other opportunities.” (Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media)

Congresswoman Mary Peltola’s controversial pick for state director is leaving his post.

Josh Revak, a former Republican state legislator, took the job in February. He’ll be leaving Oct. 1 to pursue “other opportunities,” he is quoted as saying in a statement Peltola’s office released Thursday.

Peltola has made several moves that weren’t popular among Democrats who helped get her elected. Her selection of Revak was one of the most controversial. Progressives viewed him as too conservative for such a high-ranking role. But he made few headlines in his months on the job. Peltola’s statement commends him for providing strong advocacy and support for Alaskans.

Peltola has named one of her congressional aides, IntiMayo Harbison, to the job of interim state director. He is a former state legislative aide and lives in Anchorage.

Peltola has not returned to the U.S. Capitol since her husband’s fatal plane crash on Sept. 12. Her office says she receives updates from the House floor and has been prepared to return to Congress if her vote is needed to avert a government shutdown.