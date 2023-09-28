Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, September 28, 2023

A still from a video of Eugene Peltola’s plane taking off from a remote airstrip near St. Mary’s on Sept. 12, 2023, moments before the crash that killed him. (From NTSB)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

New details on the plane crash that killed Eugene Peltola Jr. Plus, a nonprofit trains people on the Kenai Peninsula to build their own homes at a reduced cost. And, the annual Fat Bear Week competition has an undercard: Fat Bear Week Jr.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Casey Grove, Jeremy Hsieh and Chris Klint in Anchorage

Sunni Bean in Bethel

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Hunter Morrison in Kenai

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.