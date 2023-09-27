State of Art: Anchorage Festival of Music presents silent film epic ‘Scaramouche’ with live baroque ensemble

By
Ammon Swenson, Alaska Public Media
-
Still from the 1923 film “Scaramouche.” Anchorage Festival of Music will be hosting a screening and live scoring on Sunday, October 1 at Bear Tooth Theater.

The 1923 film “Scaramouche” is a story of love and revenge during the French Revolution. Director Rex Ingram’ 100-year-old masterpiece is filled with historic details, massive sets and action that holds up today. Anchorage Festival of Music will host a screening of the film and will be scoring the film live with period correct instruments. The event takes place at Bear Tooth Theater on Sunday, October 1 at 4 p.m. This week on State of Art we’re joined by Anchorage Festival of Music Artistic Director and musician Laura Koenig. She tells us about the legacy of “Scaramouche,” locating the original music cue sheets and what it takes to perform along with a film.

