Line One: Treating and detecting breast cancer

Pink Ribbon Photo by Ted Fu/flickr Creative Commons https://www.flickr.com/photos/recompose/50423650

Breast cancer is a complex and wide-ranging class of cancer, with many different types, treatments, and detection methods, but as with any cancer, it’s best to catch it as early as possible. October is breast-cancer awareness month, but monitoring for the signs and preventing risk is a year-round job. On this Line One host Dr. Jillian Woodruff and her guest discuss screening for, and treating, breast cancer.

HOST: Dr. Jillian Woodruff

GUESTS:

Dr. Sherry Johnson, general surgeon and breast surgery oncologist, Far North General Surgery and Surgical Oncology

RESOURCES:

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at 10 a.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at 8 p.m. AKDT

LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:

SUBSCRIBE:

Get updates on Line One: Your Health Connection and other Alaska Public Media podcasts here.



