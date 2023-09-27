Line One: Parenting through technology addiction

Photo by Jason A. Howie/Flickr Creative Commons.

Social media and technology are everywhere in today’s day and age, but more than ever, young people are getting access to these earlier and earlier in life. Excessive social media use in children can have long-lasting impacts on their mental, behavioral, and even physical health. How can parents prevent their children from becoming technology-addicted, and what can be done for those who already are? On this Line One, host Prentiss Pemberton explores these questions and more with a technology addiction specialist.

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton

GUESTS:

Jennifer Gessert, Anchorage therapist specializing in technology addiction

RESOURCES:

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at 10 a.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at 8 p.m. AKDT

LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:

SUBSCRIBE:

Get updates on Line One: Your Health Connection and other Alaska Public Media podcasts here.



