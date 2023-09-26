Talk of Alaska: AI in academia

University of Alaska Anchorage’s campus on Thursday, August 10, 2023. (Dev Hardikar/Alaska Public Media)

Computer technology aids us daily in our work and personal lives. Banking,online ordering, education, even monitoring your blood sugar and other health conditions is now routine. These systems also track our online habits, learning about our preferences and using that data to offer similar types of products or other content. That’s a simple example of Artificial Intelligence, but A.I.’s use is growing fast and understanding the risks that come with the convenience is important. We’ll learn more about these cyber concerns on this Talk of Alaska.

LISTEN:

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Kenrick Mock – Dean, UAA College of Engineering

Don Rearden – Professor, UAA Department of Writing

Andrew Harnish – Professor, UAA Department of Writing



PARTICIPATE:

Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).

Post your comment during or after the live broadcast on social media (Comments may be read on air).

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, September 26 at 10 a.m. on Alaska public radio stations statewide.