The Port of Alaska escaped the devastating 1964 earthquake relatively unscathed, which left it poised to take up much of the state’s cargo traffic as other communities rebuilt.

Sixty years later, nearly 90 percent of all goods entering the state move through the port. Now it’s undergoing a massive modernization project to keep it protected from natural disasters, erosion, and heavy use. To fully grasp the scope of this project, Lori Townsend toured the port with director Steve Ribuffo.