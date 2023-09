This week on State of Art we’re joined by the founders of Wild Shore New Music. The group performs modern chamber music that explores place and environment while collaborating with a variety of other artists. Founders Andie Tanning, Katie Cox, and Conrad Winslow might live elsewhere, but they all still consider Alaska home. The group will be performing in Anchorage on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. in the UAA Recital Hall and will be joined by UAA professor of viola Miriam English Ward.

