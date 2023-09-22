Alaska News Nightly: Friday, September 22, 2023

Sloughs and wetlands border the Stikine River. (Sage Smiley/KSTK)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Anchorage officials announced a plan this week to move homeless residents indoors for the winter. Plus, teachers in the Lower Kuskokwim School District are hoping that the Alaska Reads Act will help improve students’ reading. And, American Idol’s search for its next star travels to Nome.

Reports tonight from:

Casey Grove and Jeremy Hsieh in Anchorage

Sunni Bean and Emily Schwing for KYUK in Bethel

Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau

Sage Smiley in Wrangell

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.