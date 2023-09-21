This year’s Alaska Permanent Fund dividend is $1,312

By
Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
the Anchorage PFD office
Alaskans file their Permanent Fund dividend applications in downtown Anchorage in March 2016. (Rachel Waldholz/Alaska Public Media)

This year’s Permanent Fund dividend will be $1,312, the Alaska Department of Revenue announced Thursday.

Alaskans who filed online to get their dividend via direct deposit should receive it on Oct. 5. Those who opted for a physical check or filed with a paper application can expect their PFD to arrive by Oct. 26. 

State officials say more than 600,000 Alaskans are eligible to receive a PFD this year.

“The 2023 PFD marks the 42nd year Alaskans have received their share of the state’s natural resource wealth,” Department of Revenue Commissioner Adam Crum said in a statement. “This year, we processed over 8,000 more applications than in 2022. The 2023 PFD will inject nearly $1 billion into the state’s economy and directly into the hands of Alaskans.”

Lawmakers had discussed a potential $500 increase to dividend amounts if the price of oil maintained a level of around $83 per barrel, but that would apply to checks issued in 2024.

Last year, eligible Alaskans received a $3,284 PFD, which included a $650 energy relief check.

Wesley Early Anchorage Reporter AKPM

Wesley Early covers Anchorage life and city politics for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at wearly@alaskapublic.org and follow him on X at @wesley_early. Read more about Wesley here.

