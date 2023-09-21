Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Members of the Alaska Child Care Task Force gathered in Anchorage for their first in-person meeting on Sep. 20, 2023. (Grace Salazar/Alaska Department of Health)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska’s Child Care Task Force meets in person for the first time. Plus, $1,312. That’s what Alaskans can expect from the Permanent Fund Dividend this year. And, Juneau’s Indigenous music festival Aak’w Rock is paving the way for more events like it.

Reports tonight from:

Adelyn Baxter, Wesley Early and Michael Fanelli in Anchorage

Evan Erickson and Emily Schwing for KYUK in Bethel

Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau

Robert Woolsey in Sitka

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.