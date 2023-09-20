Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Federal funding will help build water and sewer systems for communities in rural Alaska. Plus, climatologists are concerned about potentially devastating fall storms. And, Bethel Police welcome a new K-9 officer, Zeus.
Reports tonight from:
Rachel Cassandra, Jeremy Hsieh, Madilyn Rose, and Tim Rockey in Anchorage
Francisco Martínezcuello in Bethel
Anna Canny in Juneau
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Sofia Stuart-Rasi in Unalaska
Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.