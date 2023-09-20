Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

By
Tim Rockey, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
Narcan nasal sprays on a shelf in a store in Anchorage on September 20,2023. Narcan is an opioid overdose reversal drug and is now available over the counter in Alaska. (Rachel Cassandra/Alaska Public Media)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Federal funding will help build water and sewer systems for communities in rural Alaska. Plus, climatologists are concerned about potentially devastating fall storms. And, Bethel Police welcome a new K-9 officer, Zeus.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra, Jeremy Hsieh, Madilyn Rose, and Tim Rockey in Anchorage

Francisco Martínezcuello in Bethel

Anna Canny in Juneau

Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue

Sofia Stuart-Rasi in Unalaska

Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

