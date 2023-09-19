Schools across Alaska receive emailed bomb threats

An Anchorage School District bus. (Tim Rockey / Alaska Public Media)

Several Alaska school districts received emailed bomb threats on Tuesday.

Schools in Dillingham were closed as a result of the emails, and the Anchorage School District confirmed it received similar emailed threats, but school buildings remained open.

“This email has been reported to local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. At this time, the threat is broad in nature and lacks specific information. Regardless, we are taking this threat seriously,” Corey Young, an Anchorage schools spokesperson, wrote in an email to parents.

The Alaska State Troopers said in an email that they are working with the FBI to investigate the threats.

“The threat does not appear credible at this time,” Trooper Spokesperson Austin McDaniel said in an email. “The FBI and Troopers are currently investigating the source of the threat.”

In Southeast Alaska, the Annette Island School District and the Southeast Island School District both posted that they evacuated their school buildings after receiving the emailed threat.

The Alaska Department of Education and Early Development said that 12 school district received the emailed threat.

The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District, Juneau School District, Kenai Peninsula Borough School District and Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District said that they were not among the districts that received threats.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.