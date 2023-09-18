Hometown, Alaska: What is Anchorage’s winter shelter plan?

By
Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media
-
a sign on a tree near tents
A lot of people are living in tents and under tarps in the woods at Anchorage’s Mountain View snow dump, pictured here on June 27, 2023. Anchorage city workers posted signs here and at Davis Park warning that they’d be back to clear away the encampments. (Jeremy Hsieh/Alaska Public Media)

Temperatures are dropping quickly and hundreds of Anchorage residents are currently living unsheltered in camps and on the street across the city. What’s the plan to keep them safe this winter and beyond? Join host Anne Hillman as she speaks with three city leaders who are working on this problem.



HOST: Anne Hillman

GUESTS:
Alexis Johnson, Anchorage Health Department, Housing and Homeless Coordinator
Jessica Parks, Anchorage Coalition to End Homelessness, Chief Operations Officer
Felix Rivera, Anchorage Assembly member

LINKS:
Anchorage Health Department: Housing Services
Anchorage Coalition to End Homelessness
Anchorage Assembly Housing and Homelessness Committee

After being told innumerable times that maybe she asked too many questions, Anne Hillman decided to pursue a career in journalism. She's reported from around Alaska since 2007 and briefly worked as a community radio journalism trainer in rural South Sudan.
ahillman (at) alaskapublic (dot) org | 907.550.8447  |  About Anne

Previous article2 dead in 3-vehicle crash at Kasilof school zone
Next articleAviation experts say infrastructure gaps contribute to Alaska’s air fatality rate

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR