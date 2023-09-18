Hometown, Alaska: What is Anchorage’s winter shelter plan?

A lot of people are living in tents and under tarps in the woods at Anchorage’s Mountain View snow dump, pictured here on June 27, 2023. Anchorage city workers posted signs here and at Davis Park warning that they’d be back to clear away the encampments. (Jeremy Hsieh/Alaska Public Media)

Temperatures are dropping quickly and hundreds of Anchorage residents are currently living unsheltered in camps and on the street across the city. What’s the plan to keep them safe this winter and beyond? Join host Anne Hillman as she speaks with three city leaders who are working on this problem.





HOST: Anne Hillman



GUESTS:

Alexis Johnson, Anchorage Health Department, Housing and Homeless Coordinator

Jessica Parks, Anchorage Coalition to End Homelessness, Chief Operations Officer

Felix Rivera, Anchorage Assembly member



LINKS:

Anchorage Health Department: Housing Services

Anchorage Coalition to End Homelessness

Anchorage Assembly Housing and Homelessness Committee

