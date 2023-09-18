Hometown, Alaska: What is Anchorage’s winter shelter plan?

Temperatures are dropping quickly and hundreds of Anchorage residents are currently living unsheltered in camps and on the street across the city. What’s the plan to keep them safe this winter and beyond? Join host Anne Hillman as she speaks with three city leaders who are working on this problem.
HOST: Anne Hillman
GUESTS:
Alexis Johnson, Anchorage Health Department, Housing and Homeless Coordinator
Jessica Parks, Anchorage Coalition to End Homelessness, Chief Operations Officer
Felix Rivera, Anchorage Assembly member
LINKS:
Anchorage Health Department: Housing Services
Anchorage Coalition to End Homelessness
Anchorage Assembly Housing and Homelessness Committee