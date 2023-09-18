2 dead in 3-vehicle crash at Kasilof school zone

An Alaska State Troopers vehicle in Bethel. (Elyssa Loughlin/KYUK)

Two Kasilof men died in a crash near Tustumena Elementary School Thursday afternoon when the car behind them failed to slow for a school zone, according to Alaska State Troopers. No charges have yet been filed.

Troopers say 56-year-old Dino Leite and 26-year-old Chase Logan were driving north on the Sterling Highway through Kasilof in a sedan around 3:40 p.m. Thursday. The sedan slowed when it reached the Tustumena Elementary school zone, but a pickup truck traveling behind them didn’t slow down, and struck the sedan from behind. It lost control and hit a van traveling in the other direction.

Leite, the driver of the sedan, died on the scene. Logan died en route to the hospital, according to troopers. The driver of the van suffered minor injuries, and a passenger of that vehicle had serious injuries. The sole occupant of the truck was uninjured.

Troopers say the highway fully closed for more than an hour, and partially closed for longer.

These are the fifth and sixth fatalities to happen on the Sterling Highway this month.