Alaska News Nightly: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
Eugene Peltola’s death has aviation experts calling attention to Alaska’s high rate of small plane crashes. Plus, infants can now be immunized against a common threat in Alaska — RSV. And, a farmer’s market started by Anchorage’s Hmong community grew from a handful of vendors to maximum capacity.
Reports tonight from:
Rachel Cassandra, Chris Klint, Victoria Petersen and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage
Riley Board in Kenai
Brian Venua in Kodiak
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.