Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
Experts say the odds are not good for a liquefied natural gas line in Alaska, but politicians continue to promote the idea. Plus, a Wasilla man hopes his art can help raise awareness about the importance of cancer screening. And, a new Amazon sorting facility is coming to Anchorage.
Reports tonight from:
Wesley Early and Casey Grove in Anchorage
Francisco Martínezcuello in Bethel
Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau
Riley Board in Kenai
Katherine Rose in Sitka
Rachel Cassandra in Wasilla
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.