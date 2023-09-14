Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Jim Coe, a local Alaskan artist, continues to paint his life and memories before he was diagnosed with stage four colorectal cancer. Coe will be showcasing his artwork at Providence Cancer Center from Sept. 16 to Sept. 22 in hopes to raise awareness. (Mizelle Mayo/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Experts say the odds are not good for a liquefied natural gas line in Alaska, but politicians continue to promote the idea. Plus, a Wasilla man hopes his art can help raise awareness about the importance of cancer screening. And, a new Amazon sorting facility is coming to Anchorage.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early and Casey Grove in Anchorage

Francisco Martínezcuello in Bethel

Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau

Riley Board in Kenai

Katherine Rose in Sitka

Rachel Cassandra in Wasilla

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.