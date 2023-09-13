Anchorage Assembly activates its subpoena powers to get information on controversial election challenge

Anchorage Assembly Chair Chris Constant at an Assembly meeting on Sept. 12, 2023. (Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media)

In a rare move, the Anchorage Assembly voted Tuesday night to activate its subpoena powers to get more information about an election challenge made by Mayor Dave Bronson’s former chief of staff, Sami Graham.

In a report issued last month, Anchorage Ombudsman Darrell Hess found that Marc Dahl, the city’s IT director, had coordinated with Graham by sending her an unvetted IT policy she used to challenge the April city election. Hess recommended Dahl be fired.

The Assembly has demanded that the city provide additional details about what happened. Assembly Chair Chris Constant said the body is set to make its annual recommendations for city election laws later this year, and getting the information is timely. But, he said, the mayor’s administration was not timely in providing it at a worksession last week.

“Although there were weeks to prepare, the administration did little at the worksession to provide the information Assembly members and the public have repeatedly requested,” Constant said.

Constant said the Assembly eventually got unredacted information from the administration Monday night.

The subpoena powers approved Tuesday in a 9-3 vote allow the Assembly chair to compel witness testimony and the release of documents, plus pursue possible legal action to get records. Members Randy Sulte, Scott Myers and Kevin Cross were opposed.

Bronson’s current chief of staff Mario Bird took issue with Constant’s belief that the administration hasn’t been forthcoming with information.

“We’ve responded formally to the ombudsman,” Bird said. “We’re going to work with the Assembly to develop and implement municipal code that will address the tampering, or attempting to tamper with an election within municipal code.”

City officials say Dahl is currently on unpaid administrative leave, though it’s unclear how long that’s been his leave status.

The Assembly previously gave itself the ability to issue subpoenas to get information surrounding the hiring of disgraced Anchorage Health Director Joe Gerace, who resigned after it was revealed he’d lied on his resume about work and education experience.