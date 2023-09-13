Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Just after being sworn in on the floor of U.S. House of Representatives, Rep. Mary Peltola stands with her husband, Eugene Peltola Jr., for a ceremonial swearing-in at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on September 13, 2022. (Marc Lester/Anchorage Daily News)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaskans mourn the death of Eugene “Buzzy” Peltola Jr., the husband of Congresswoman Mary Peltola. Plus, residents of the Interior village of Fort Yukon reflect on life without salmon, four years after stocks collapsed. And, Alaska’s pinball scene is thriving in Juneau.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Kavitha George, Jeremy Hsieh and Tim Rockey in Anchorage

Francisco Martínezcuello and Emily Schwing in Bethel

Christina McDermott in Dillingham

Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau

Phillip Manning in Talkeetna

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.