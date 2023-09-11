State of Art: Black comedy classic ‘Arsenic and Old Lace’ returns to Anchorage Community Theater

By
Ammon Swenson, Alaska Public Media
-

This week on State of Art we’re joined by “Arsenic and Old Lace” director MaryAlice Larmi to discuss the fast-paced farce. It centers on Mortimer Brewster and his maniacal family including spinster aunts who have a habit of murdering lonely old men, a brother on the run from the law and one who thinks he’s Teddy Roosevelt. She tells us about what to expect, casting the right performers, and acting icon Boris Karloff’s contribution to Anchorage Community Theater’s 1957 production of the play.




Event details:
September 8 – October 1
Thursdays – Saturdays @ 7 p.m.
Sundays @ 3 p.m.
Anchorage Community Theater
1133 E. 70th Ave

LINKS:
Tickets
Anchorage Community Theater

Ammon Swenson is Alaska Public Media’s Audio Media Content Producer. He was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from UAA in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and integrated media. He’s previously worked for KRUA radio, the Anchorage Press, and The Northern Light.

