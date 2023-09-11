Hometown, Alaska: Discussing mental health awareness and suicide prevention

The stigmas and statistics of mental health awareness are important issues for Alaskans, especially as it relates to suicide prevention. On this episode of Hometown, Alaska host Justin Williams leads a conversation about how to discuss mental health and suicide prevention with Blaze Bell of Standing Together Against Rape and Recover Alaska as well as Shana Cooper of the Alaska Native Justice Center. They share their professional insight and personal experiences to explain how to approach these issues and share what resources are out there.



If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or having thoughts of self-harm or suicide dial 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline for free, confidential support.

HOST: Justin Williams



GUESTS:

Shana Cooper, Alaska Native Justice Center

Blaze Bell, S.T.A.R., Recover Alaska

LINKS:

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Suicide prevention resources

988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline

AK Division of Behavioral Health treatment and recovery resources

