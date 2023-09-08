Teen missing from North Pole party found dead

An Alaska State Trooper K-9 Unit SUV (Joey Mendolia/Alaska Public Media)

A teenager who went missing in North Pole last weekend has been found dead.

According to an Alaska State Trooper online dispatch, 17-year-old Talen Luth-Ney’s body was located by a K-9 team Wednesday night in a gravel pit pond near where he was last seen early Sunday morning.

Luth-Ney was reported missing by a friend who told troopers he ran into the woods from a party near H&H Road, after someone said the police were coming.

Troopers said Luth-Ney’s body has been sent it to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.

Luth-Ney’s family have been notified, according to troopers, and the circumstances surrounding his death are being investigated.

Troopers thanked volunteer searchers and citizens who have provided tips.