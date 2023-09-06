Two people presumed dead in plane crash near Yakutat have been identified

The Malaspina Glacier (NPS Photo)

The National Park Service has identified the two people who are presumed dead in a plane crash that happened last week in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park.

Clayton McMartin, 59, and Melissa McMartin, 58, from Roanoke, Texas, were believed to be on the plane.

Alaska State Troopers reported on Aug. 28 that a Beechcraft Bonanza carrying two people had gone missing after leaving Glennallen the day before on route to Ketchikan. It was last heard from 18 miles inland of Cape Yakataga, near Yakutat.

A U.S. Coast Guard aircraft spotted wreckage in a glaciated area with deep crevasses near Mt. Leeper in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park.

Recovery efforts are ongoing in coordination with the National Transportation Safety Board, according to the Park Service.