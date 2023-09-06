I caught the worlds largest silver salmon with a pole spear | INDIE ALASKA

Katya Karankevich is breaking records in the spearfishing scene but she’s doing it in Alaska while battling tides, tourists, and glacial silt. Hear her story in this Indie Alaska feature from PBS and PBS Digital Studios.

INDIE ALASKA is an original video series produced by Alaska Public Media in partnership with PBS Digital Studios. The videos capture the diverse and colorful lifestyles of everyday Alaskans at work and at play. Together, these stories present a fresh and authentic look at living in Alaska.

Video and story by Valerie Lake

Additional video by Katya Karankevich, Dane Ketner and Sam BoJenkins Werner

Music by Universal Production Music