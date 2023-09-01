State of Art: Meet two young filmmakers looking to take their next steps

By
Ammon Swenson, Alaska Public Media
-
Still from Kendrick Whiteman’s “Night Terror” series of short films.

This week on State of Art we’re hearing from filmmakers Kendrick Whiteman and Logan Smith. They’re both products of Alaska Teen Media Institute and are peer mentors with the youth media training organization. Whiteman was featured at the Anchorage International Film Festival in 2022 and leans toward a surreal atmosphere with his work while Smith likes to blend the weird with comedy. We discuss what got them into film, their previous work and what comes next.

LINKS:
Kendrick Whiteman YouTube
Logan Smith YouTube
Logan Smith website

Disclaimer: Kendrick Whiteman previously worked as an intern for Alaska Public Media.

Ammon Swenson is Alaska Public Media’s Audio Media Content Producer. He was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from UAA in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and integrated media. He’s previously worked for KRUA radio, the Anchorage Press, and The Northern Light.

Previous articleAfter burying Marshall mother, friends and family ask why it took so long to find her
Next articleAlaska News Nightly: Thursday, August 31, 2023

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR