State of Art: Meet two young filmmakers looking to take their next steps

Still from Kendrick Whiteman’s “Night Terror” series of short films.

This week on State of Art we’re hearing from filmmakers Kendrick Whiteman and Logan Smith. They’re both products of Alaska Teen Media Institute and are peer mentors with the youth media training organization. Whiteman was featured at the Anchorage International Film Festival in 2022 and leans toward a surreal atmosphere with his work while Smith likes to blend the weird with comedy. We discuss what got them into film, their previous work and what comes next.

LINKS:

Kendrick Whiteman YouTube

Logan Smith YouTube

Logan Smith website



Disclaimer: Kendrick Whiteman previously worked as an intern for Alaska Public Media.