Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Bog blueberries (Vaccinium uliginosum) are seen on the tundra in Bethel in August 2023. (Evan Erickson / KYUK)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

The families of two men who died in Alaska prisons last year are suing the Department of Corrections. Plus, Anchorage will soon have a new crisis center for people experiencing mental health emergencies. And, Bristol Bay residents start a program to collect data about their local environment.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra and Casey Grove in Anchorage

Evan Erickson in Bethel

Christina McDermott in Dillingham

Brian Venua in Kodiak

Meredith Redick in Sitka

Emily Schwing on the Yukon River

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.