Line One: Eating disorders in boys and men

Eating disorders are a complex and widely misunderstood group of disorders that affect people from all walks of life. Eating disorders pose a huge risk to those who experience them and, as a group, have the second highest mortality rate of all mental illnesses, trailing only behind opioid addiction. Eating disorders impact everyone, including boys and men, though their experiences are often left out of conversations. On this episode of Line One, host Prentiss Pemberton discusses how eating disorders can affect boys and men, and looks at the resources available for anyone seeking treatment or information about eating disorders.

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton

GUESTS:

Jenny Loudon, MPA — Co-Founder of the Alaska Eating Disorders Alliance

Co-Founder of the Alaska Eating Disorders Alliance Becca Kirian, MFN, AP-RDN — Registered Dietitian and Executive Director of the Alaska Eating Disorders Alliance

Registered Dietitian and Executive Director of the Alaska Eating Disorders Alliance Grace Schumacher, RD — Registered Dietitian, Certified Eating Disorder Specialist, Owner of Nutrition Partnership, and board member of the Alaska Eating Disorder Alliance

RESOURCES:

– Alaska Eating Disorder Alliance

– National Eating Disorders Alliance

