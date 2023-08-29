Talk of Alaska: Fighting the opioid epidemic

A nasal injector for Kloxxado, the brand name spray that contains Naloxone, an opioid-overdose reversing drug found in all Anchorage School District schools. (Tim Rockey/Alaska Public Media)

The CDC reports nearly 110,000 Americans died in 2022 from overdoses. The highly lethal drug Fentanyl was the cause for the majority of the overdose deaths and is the top illicit opioid of concern. What’s the latest information on addiction prevention, treatment and the efforts of law enforcement to stop the flow of these dangerous drugs to Alaska? We discuss combating overdose deaths and addiction on this Talk of Alaska.

– Karen Malcom-Smith, President, David Dylan Foundation

– Sandy Snodgrass, CEO, AK Fentanyl Response

– Captain Cornelius Sims, Commander, Alaska State Troopers Drug Enforcement Unit

– Lane Tucker, US Attorney for Alaska



