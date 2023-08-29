No one hurt in Talkeetna taco truck explosion

The aftermath of an explosion that destroyed Talkeetna Tako on Main Street in the early morning hours on Tuesday. (Phillip Manning/KTNA)

A taco truck exploded Tuesday on Talkeetna’s Main Street. The blast damaged nearby buildings and could be heard for miles.

It happened around 4:30 a.m.

The explosion sent debris dozens of yards away from the Talkeetna Tako food truck. Windows in surrounding businesses were shattered, and items on shelves were thrown to the floor. The door of the trailer was found across the street on the roof of another food truck near the beer garden of the Fairview Inn. The Fairview had many of its front-facing windows shattered.

Immediately behind Talkeetna Tako is a residence owned by the Sheldon family. Reportedly, the home suffered significant damage. The Sheldons were not home at the time. Part of the roof of the truck landed in the Sheldons’ backyard.

Many of the front-facing windows of the Fairview Inn were broken in the explosion that destroyed Talkeetna Tako early on Aug. 29, 2023. (Phillip Manning/KTNA)

Talkeetna Fire Chief Eric Chappel said a propane leak with an unknown ignition source caused the blast.

Cleanup began shortly after the explosion. By 9 a.m., almost all of the debris and glass had been cleared from the street. In addition to Talkeetna Tako’s owners, multiple locals turned up to help clear the debris.

No one was injured in the explosion. Talkeetna Tako’s owner, John Krattinger, said the business is insured.