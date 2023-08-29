Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Dale Marshall prepares to off load his pumpkin Monday afternoon for the Alaska State Fair’s Pumpkin Weigh off. August 28. 2023. (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

While the search is on for a missing plane in Southeast, the NTSB releases a report on a different plane crash earlier this month. Also, federal officials say they remain focused on fentanyl trafficking to Alaska. And visitors to the Alaska State Fair are immensely pumped… for immense pumpkins.

Reports tonight from:

Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Robert Woolsey in Sitka

Sage Smiley in Wrangell

Robyne in Fairbanks

Liz Ruskin in Palmer

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde.