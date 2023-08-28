Hometown, Alaska: The past, present and future of Rugby in Alaska

The Alaska Rugby Union is celebrating its 50th anniversary. (O’Hara Shipe)

When most people think of Alaska sports, hockey, basketball and mushing are top of mind. But, as the Alaska Rugby Union celebrates its 50th anniversary, they are poised to make the sport of rugby an Alaska staple. On paper, the objective of rugby is simple—carry a ball across the scoring zone to secure more points than your opponent. It sounds easy enough. In reality, 300-feet and 15 burly athletes looking to knock you off your feet at every turn make scoring a point a Herculean task. But therein lies the joy of being a rugby player. On this episode of Hometown, Alaska host O’Hara Shipe discusses rugby with leaders of the Alaska Rugby Union to discuss the history and the future of the sport in The Last Frontier.



HOST: O’Hara Shipe



GUESTS:

Dave Delozier, President of the Alaska Rugby Union

Jami Almonte, women and youth coach, Vice President of the Alaska Rugby Union



