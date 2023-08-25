Outdoor Explorer: Mountain biking Eagle River and the Mat-Su, the Alaska Mountain Bike Summit

By
Paul Twardock
-
A young mountain biker gets air at Mirror Lake. (Photo courtesy of Chugach Mountain Bike Riders)

Biking single track trail on mountain bikes has become very popular in Southcentral Alaska. Trails have proliferated and more are planned. Long trails like the Alaska Traverse will help connect communities and increase non-motorized recreational opportunities. In the Matanuska Susitna Valley and Chugiak/Eagle River individuals and groups are busy building and maintaining trails. On this Outdoor Explorer host Paul Twardock welcomes Will Taygan with the Chugach Mountain Bike Riders and Rene Dervaes with the Valley Mountain Bikers and Hikers to discuss what is happening in Mat-Su Valley and Chugiak/Eagle River and the upcoming Alaska Mountain Bike
Summit.



HOST: Paul Twardock

GUESTS:
Will Taygan, Chugach Mountain Bike Riders
Rene Dervaes, Valley Mountain Bikers and Hikers

LINKS:
Chugach Mountain Bike Riders
Valley Mountain Bikers and Hikers
Alaska Trails
Single Track Advocates

Paul Twardock is a Professor of Outdoor Studies at Alaska Pacific University, where he has worked since 1988. He is the author of Kayaking and Camping in Prince William Sound and help found the Alaska Sea Kayaking Symposium/Paddle Sport Fun Day. At APU he teaches a variety of undergraduate classes included Sea Kayaking, Recreation Program Design, Nordic Skiing, The Business of Recreation, and Wildland Ecosystems and Human Impacts.  Paul received his BS in Outdoor Recreation from Western Illinois University, went to work instructing for NOLS in Alaska, then received his MBA from APU.  Paul’s  research includes monitoring of campsites in Prince William Sound and Chugach State Park for human impact, trail use in Chugach State Park, and the Alaska Recreational Boating Safety Incident Database. His passions include sea kayaking, river boating of all sorts, hiking, mountain running, climbing, skiing of any kind, and birding.  One of his last adventures involved a mule ride.

Paul is one of several hosts for Outdoor Explorer

Previous articleDismantling of deactivated Fort Greely nuclear power plant to resume
Next articleA forecast of ‘excessive rainfall’ prompts flood watch for much of Southcentral Alaska

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR